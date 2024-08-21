ADVERTISEMENT

Mpox: Philippines says new case 'not' deadly variant

Published - August 21, 2024 12:51 pm IST - Manila

President Ferdinand Marcos ordered health officials to continuously monitor areas and people vulnerable to the virus

AFP

Nine mpox cases were reported by Philippine authorities in 2022 and 2023, with the previous most recent one last December. | Photo Credit: AFP

“The first mpox case reported by Philippines this year is a mild variant and not the deadly strain sparking global alarm,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The highly transmissible Clade 1b strain of the virus has killed hundreds of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has also been detected Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Sweden.

Global mpox infections: Symptoms, treatment, and status of outbreak | Explained

"It's the old variant," Herbosa said of the virus that struck a 33-year-old Filipino male, referring to the mild Clade 2 variant. "It's not as alarming as the Clade 1b," Mr. Herbosa told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the patient had not travelled outside the country and was "still confined" to the hospital. "For us doctors, that means the virus is circulating in the community," Mr. Herbosa said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nine mpox cases were reported by Philippine authorities in 2022 and 2023, with the previous most recent one last December.

President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) ordered health officials to continuously monitor areas and people vulnerable to the virus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Philippines / disease

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US