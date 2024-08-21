GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mpox: Philippines says new case 'not' deadly variant

President Ferdinand Marcos ordered health officials to continuously monitor areas and people vulnerable to the virus

Published - August 21, 2024 12:51 pm IST - Manila

AFP
Nine mpox cases were reported by Philippine authorities in 2022 and 2023, with the previous most recent one last December.

Nine mpox cases were reported by Philippine authorities in 2022 and 2023, with the previous most recent one last December. | Photo Credit: AFP

“The first mpox case reported by Philippines this year is a mild variant and not the deadly strain sparking global alarm,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024.)

The highly transmissible Clade 1b strain of the virus has killed hundreds of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has also been detected Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Sweden.

Global mpox infections: Symptoms, treatment, and status of outbreak | Explained

"It's the old variant," Herbosa said of the virus that struck a 33-year-old Filipino male, referring to the mild Clade 2 variant. "It's not as alarming as the Clade 1b," Mr. Herbosa told AFP.

He said the patient had not travelled outside the country and was "still confined" to the hospital. "For us doctors, that means the virus is circulating in the community," Mr. Herbosa said.

Nine mpox cases were reported by Philippine authorities in 2022 and 2023, with the previous most recent one last December.

President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) ordered health officials to continuously monitor areas and people vulnerable to the virus.

Related Topics

Philippines / disease

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.