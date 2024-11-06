Mount Fuji gets its trademark snowcap after longest delay in 130 years, but still not official

Japan's Mount Fuji finally got its trademark snowcap on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), more than a month after it normally would, after setting a record for the most-delayed snowfall in 130 years.

The first snowfall on Mt. Fuji, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, could be seen from the southwestern side of the mountain early Wednesday (November 6, 2024), according to the Shizuoka branch of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

But the JMA's Kofu Local Meteorological Office, which is on the other side of the mountain and has been in charge of making the announcement since 1984, still could not see the snow due to cloudy weather — meaning it's not official yet.

“The lack of snow on Mt. Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as of Tuesday (November 5, 2024) already broke the previous record set on October 26, 2016,” meteorological officials said.

Usually, the 3,776-meter (nearly 12,300-foot-) high mountain has sprinkles of snow falling on its summit starting October 2, about a month after the summertime hiking season there ends. Last year, snow fell on the mountain on October 5, according to the JMA.

The snowless Mt. Fuji has captured attention on social media. People posted photos showing the bare mountain, some expressing surprise and others concerned over climate change.

The JMA's Kofu office has cited October's surprisingly summery weather as the reason. The temperature earlier this year has been higher across Japan, including Mt. Fuji.

“Many people are waiting to see the snowcap and we've received many inquiries recently,” Kiryu said. He said clouds around the mountaintop have blocked the view since Wednesday (November 6, 2024) morning, delaying the confirmation of the snowcap, but officials are continuing to try to get a peak at the first snowfall.

Kiryu said it is too early to link this year’s late snowcap to global warming, noting Mt. Fuji’s first snow last year was in early October, adding: “I think we need to examine data for a longer period of time to make any conclusion.” The average October temperature is minus 2 Celsius (28.4 Fahrenheit) at the summit, but this year, it was 1.6 Celsius (34.9 F), a record high since 1932.

Japan this year also had an unusually hot summer and warm autumn.

A symbol of Japan, the mountain called “Fujisan” used to be a place of pilgrimage. The mountain with its snowy top and near symmetrical slopes have been the subject of numerous forms of art, including Japanese ukiyoe artist Katsushika Hokusai's Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji.

Today, it attracts hikers who climb to the summit to see the sunrise. But tons of trash left behind and overcrowding have triggered concern and calls for environmental protection and measures to control overtourism.