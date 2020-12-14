Watch | Mount Everest is now officially a little higher

14 December 2020 11:45 IST

A video on the new height Mount Everest as being 8,848.86 meters

The world’s highest mountain is now officially a little higher. After years of debate, China and Nepal finally agreed on a precise elevation for Mount Everest. The new agreed height of 8,848.86 meters (29,031.69 feet) was announced at a virtual ceremony.

This is 86 centimeters higher than the measurement previously recognised by Nepal. It is more than four meters above China's official figure.

Also read | Explained: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?

Advertising

Advertising