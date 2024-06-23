GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mostly Egyptians among more than 1,000 dead in haj amid scorching temperatures: Reuters tally

An Egyptian crisis unit tasked with investigating the situation said it has suspended licences of 16 tourism companies and referred them to the public prosecutor

Updated - June 23, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 07:45 pm IST - CAIRO/RIYADH

Reuters
Friends and family searched for missing hajj pilgrims as the death toll at the annual rituals, which were carried out in scorching heat, surged past 900.

Friends and family searched for missing hajj pilgrims as the death toll at the annual rituals, which were carried out in scorching heat, surged past 900. | Photo Credit: AFP

More than 1,000 people died during haj this year, according to a Reuters tally, as extreme heat hammered the nearly two million who took part in the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

Most of dead were Egyptians. Security and medical sources told Reuters on June 23 that the Egyptian death toll had risen to 672 and another 25 were missing.

Also Read:Climate change has made the haj pilgrimage more risky

A total of 236 Indonesians died, according to Indonesian government data, while the Ministry of External Affairs said 98 Indian citizens died during haj.

Further deaths were reported by Tunisia, Jordan, Iran, and Senegal, making this year's total toll at least 1,114 people, according to a Reuters tally.

An Egyptian crisis unit tasked with investigating the situation said on Saturday it has suspended licences of 16 tourism companies and referred them to the public prosecutor, accusing them of being responsible for deaths it said were mainly among pilgrims not registered under the official system.

The unit said 31 deaths were confirmed as a result of chronic illness among officially registered pilgrims. )

