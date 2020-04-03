Mosques remain open in Pakistan as coronavirus cases rise to nearly 2,500

Several mosques remained opened on Friday across Pakistan and people offered prayers there despite a government ban on big congregational gatherings in order to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-19 that has killed 37 people and infected nearly 2,500 others in the country.

The Sindh government had announced curfew like restriction from 12 noon to 3 p.m. to stop people from visiting mosques, while the Punjab government had issued fatwa for people to offer prayer in their homes.

The mosques made announcement urging people to pray at home, but some people defied the instruction and visited mosques, according to reports. Some clerics also encouraged people to attend prayers in mosques.

“The government and police are making statements to create a sense of fear. Nothing will happen. Karachi is a city of 20 million, the government cannot implement its decision in every nook and cranny, the prayer leader of the Jamia Mosque Quba told The Express Tribune.

Majority of mosques in Karachi followed government orders. However, some continued to hold regular prayers.