International

13 killed, several injured in blast at mosque in Quetta

Pakistani paramilitary troops and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in a mosque in Quetta on January 10, 2020.

Pakistani paramilitary troops and police officers examine the site of bomb explosion in a mosque in Quetta on January 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The slain police officer was the likely target of the attack, but authorities were still investigating, Ajmal said.

At least 13 people including a prayer leader and a police officer were killed in a powerful bomb blast at a mosque in Balochistan’s capital Quetta on Friday, just three days after a similar incident killed two persons in the city, according to media reports.

Several people have been injured in the incident which took place at the mosque in Quetta’s Satellite Town, The Express Tribune reported.

An emergency has been declared at all hospitals in the area.

The nature of the blast was being analysed, the report added.

The blast occurred three days after two men were killed and over a dozen injured in a blast near a vehicle of the security forces in Quetta.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Pakistan
explosion
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 9:32:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/mosque-blast-kills-senior-police-officer-and-many-others-in-quetta/article30536394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY