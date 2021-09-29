Moscow warns YouTube for blocking German RT channels

Unprecedented act of media aggression: Foreign Ministry

Russia on Wednesday threatened to block YouTube and take other retaliatory measures, after the U.S. video-sharing platform blocked the German-language channels of state broadcaster RT.

Moscow has recently been ramping up pressure on foreign tech giants as it seeks greater control over content available online to its domestic audience.

At the same time, it has launched a series of efforts to broaden its influence abroad, especially with RT — formerly known as Russia Today — which operates broadcasters and websites in multiple languages.

YouTube on Tuesday told German media that it had issued a warning to RT for violating its coronavirus disinformation guidelines, and then shuttered two channels for breaching user terms.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused YouTube of an “unprecedented act of media aggression”, which it said was likely aided by German authorities. But Berlin denied that it had anything to do with the move.

The Russian Ministry said the adoption of retaliatory measures against German media “seems not only appropriate but also necessary”.

“We believe these measures are the only possible way to stimulate our partners’ interest in a constructive and meaningful dialogue around this unacceptable situation,” it said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, responded by saying the German government had “nothing to do with” YouTube’s move and warned Moscow against potential retaliation against German media in Russia.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor, for its part, threatened to restrict access to YouTube in Russia, accusing the company of “censorship”.

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to YouTube’s owner Google “demanding that all restrictions be lifted” from the two channels — RT DE and Der Fehlende Part — “as soon as possible”.

The regulator said YouTube could be issued with a warning, and “the law provides for measures of full or partial restriction of access” if such warnings are ignored.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later accused YouTube of “censorship”, and said Russian laws had been “grossly violated”. “There must be zero tolerance for such violations.”