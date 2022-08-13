Moscow warns of end to Russia-U.S. relations if assets seized

‘Americans are increasingly becoming more and more a direct party in the Ukraine conflict.’

Reuters MOSCOW
August 13, 2022 13:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers of the Repair Together initiative clean the debris outside the Yahidne House of Culture during the Rave Cleanup event in Yahidne, Chernihiv Region, Ukraine. File photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

"We warn the Americans of the detrimental consequences of such actions that will permanently damage bilateral relations, which is neither in their nor in our interests," Alexander Darchiev told TASS. It was not immediately clear which assets he was referring to.

Mr. Darchiev also said that the U.S. influence on Ukraine had increased to the degree that "Americans are increasingly becoming more and more a direct party in the conflict".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling it a "special military operation".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
USA
Russia
international relations

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app