HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moscow says U.S. leaks may be intended to 'deceive' Russia

"Since the U.S. is a party to the (Ukraine) conflict and is essentially waging a hybrid war against us, it is possible that such techniques are being used to deceive their opponent, the Russian Federation," Mr. Ryabkov said.

April 12, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov alleged that the U.S. may leak highly sensitive documents online to deceive Russia | file photo

Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov alleged that the U.S. may leak highly sensitive documents online to deceive Russia | file photo | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The leak of a trove of highly sensitive documents online could be a move by the United States to "deceive" Russia, its deputy Foreign Minister was quoted as saying Wednesday.

"It's probably interesting for someone to look at these documents, if they really are documents or they could be a fake or it could be an intentional leak," Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies.

"Since the U.S. is a party to the (Ukraine) conflict and is essentially waging a hybrid war against us, it is possible that such techniques are being used to deceive their opponent, the Russian Federation," he said.

The breach -- which has sparked a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice -- includes classified information about Ukraine's fight against Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of U.S. allies.

ALSO READ
Leaked U.S. intel | Russia operatives claimed new ties with UAE

A document reviewed by AFP highlighted U.S. concerns about Ukraine's capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, while the Washington Post reported that another expressed doubts about the success of an upcoming offensive by Kyiv's forces.

The Guardian newspaper said that in one document US officials estimated that there were 97 special forces members from NATO countries active in Ukraine at one point, including 50 British troops.

Dozens of photographs of documents -- some of which also point to U.S. spying on allies and partners including Israel, South Korea and Ukraine -- have been found on Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other sites in recent days, though some may have been circulating online for some time.

Many of the documents are no longer available on the sites where they first appeared, and Washington is reportedly working to have them removed.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / Russia / USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.