GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moscow says thwarts ‘massive’ drone attack on Russia

At least 26 drones were “identified and destroyed” by the Russian military, without causing any casualties or damage, Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Published - September 01, 2024 08:07 am IST - Moscow

AFP
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Moscow said on Sunday (September 1, 2024) it thwarted a “massive” drone attack on western Russia and another targeting the capital.

“Our defenders are repelling an attempted massive UAV attack on the territory of the Bryansk region” bordering Ukraine, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said.

At least 26 drones were “identified and destroyed” by the Russian military, without causing any casualties or damage, Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The regional governor said on August 21 the military had foiled an attempt by a Ukrainian “reconnaissance-sabotage group” to cross into Bryansk.

Russia’s neighbouring Kursk has been hit by a Ukrainian offensive since August 6.

Overnight into Sunday, five drones launched towards the capital were neutralised by Russian forces, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The incursion came more than a week after Sobyanin described “one of the largest ever” drone attacks against Moscow, with authorities saying 11 aircraft were destroyed.

Russian forces also shot down drones overnight above the border regions of Belgorod and Voronezh, as well as in Lipetsk and Ryazan regions farther from Ukraine, without local officials providing precise numbers.

“The glass of three residential buildings in Belgorod is damaged. In one private residence, a utility building was completely destroyed,” said Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

In the western Oryol region, governor Andrey Klychkov said one drone was intercepted.

On Wednesday Ukrainian drones struck two fuel depots, setting them ablaze in southwest Russia’s Rostov region and the northern Kirov region.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.