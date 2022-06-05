Moscow says it destroyed tanks supplied by eastern European countries in strikes on Kyiv

A man looks at the smoke after explosions were heard as Russia’s attacks on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 05, 2022 15:52 IST

“High-precision, long-range missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks”