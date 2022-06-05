International

Moscow says it destroyed tanks supplied by eastern European countries in strikes on Kyiv

A man looks at the smoke after explosions were heard as Russia’s attacks on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters
AFP Moscow June 05, 2022 15:52 IST
Updated: June 05, 2022 17:08 IST

Russia said Sunday that it had destroyed tanks supplied to Ukraine by eastern European countries during strikes on Kyiv.

“High-precision, long-range missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by eastern European countries and other armoured vehicles that were in hangars,” Russian Defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Earlier on Sunday, Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, had said that the Ukrainian capital had been hit by “several explosions in Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts of city”, the first such strikes on the capital since April 28.

According to the Ukrainian air force, several cruise missiles were fired in the direction of Kyiv by Russian TU-95 planes based in the Caspian Sea, one of which was destroyed. 

Relative calm had returned in recent weeks to Kyiv after Moscow abandoned its assault on the capital to concentrate on eastern Ukraine.

