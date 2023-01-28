Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital

January 28, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Moscow

Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday accused the Ukrainian Army of striking a hospital in the eastern Lugansk region, leaving 14 dead and injuring 24 others.

On Saturday morning in the town of Novoaidar, "the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the building of a district hospital with rockets of a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added that 14 were killed and 24 wounded among the "hospital patients and medical staff".