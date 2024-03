March 25, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - MOSCOW

Moscow's Basmanny district court on Sunday charged two suspects in Friday's concert hall attack in which at least 137 people were killed with an act of terrorism, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The court listed the suspects as Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev and Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda.

The suspects may face life in prison, RIA news agency reported.

