Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them all, Russian authorities say

Published - August 21, 2024 01:11 pm IST - Moscow

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia's Ministry of Defence said

A view of military operations amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Malaya Loknya, Kursk Region, Russia in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on August 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian authorities said Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that Moscow came under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them.

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia's Ministry of Defence said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

Putin's slow response to the Kursk attack could test the patience of some of his backers in Russia

“This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defenses have been created around the capital. Some Russian social media channels shared videos of drones apparently being destroyed by air defence systems, which then set car alarms off.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said there was a “mass” attack on his region but that 23 drones were destroyed.

