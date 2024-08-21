GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them all, Russian authorities say

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia's Ministry of Defence said

Published - August 21, 2024 01:11 pm IST - Moscow

AP
A view of military operations amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Malaya Loknya, Kursk Region, Russia in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on August 20, 2024.

A view of military operations amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine in Malaya Loknya, Kursk Region, Russia in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on August 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian authorities said Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that Moscow came under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them.

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia's Ministry of Defence said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

Putin's slow response to the Kursk attack could test the patience of some of his backers in Russia

“This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defenses have been created around the capital. Some Russian social media channels shared videos of drones apparently being destroyed by air defence systems, which then set car alarms off.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said there was a “mass” attack on his region but that 23 drones were destroyed.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.