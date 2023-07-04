Moscow airport resumes operations after drone attack

July 04, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

MOSCOW

Moscow's Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 8 a. m. local time (0500 GMT), Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said on the Telegram messaging app, after a drone attack on the city on July 4.

Landings and takeoffs at the airport were restricted on July 4 morning "for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport".

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin accused Ukraine of another drone attack on the Russian capital and its region, adding it had been repelled.

