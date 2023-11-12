HamberMenu
Moscow accuses Kyiv of attacks on border regions

Moscow said it would open an investigation into a Ukrainian strike which injured a civilian in a village on the Ukrainian border, without giving more specifics

November 12, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
A serviceman of the Ukrainian Army launches a Shark drone in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on October 30, 2023.

A serviceman of the Ukrainian Army launches a Shark drone in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on October 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia on November 12 accused Ukraine of carrying out a series of attacks in the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, damaging five train carriages and causing one injury.

Moscow said it would open an investigation into a Ukrainian strike which injured a civilian in a village on the Ukrainian border, without giving more specifics.

The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that drones and missiles had targeted several areas in the region Saurday, in most cases causing no damage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Kazakhstan, part of his efforts to cement ties with ex-Soviet neighbours

But three houses and "five railway carriages were damaged" in the town of Valuyki some 30 kms from the Ukrainian border, he said.

Mr. Gladkov also said that power lines were hit, temporarily cutting off electricity.

Overnight, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed two Ukrainian drones in the region, preventing what it called attempts at a "terrorist attack".

Ukraine says calls for talks with Russia 'uninformed or misled'

Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory have increased in recent months amid a much-touted Ukrainian counter-offensive launched at the beginning of June.

Kyiv also said that a strike by Moscow caused the death of a 64-year-old man in the southern region of Kherson, and injured his wife.

Ukrainian officials hailed the anniversary of the recapture of Kherson city on November 11, the regional capital liberated a year ago in the last major frontline shift but which remains a target of Russian shelling.

