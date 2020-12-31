More U.S. tariffs on French, German goods

Move is part of the aviation feud.

The United States announced on Wednesday that it will impose additional tariffs on French and German products as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.

The tariffs are on “aircraft manufacturing parts from France and Germany, certain non-sparkling wine from France and Germany, and certain cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany”, which will be added to the list of products taxed since 2019, according to a statement from the U.S. Trade Representative.

It said the move was in retaliation to tariffs imposed by the European Union which it considers unfair. The decision is the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies that turned increasingly sour under the protectionist instincts of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The EU was authorised this year by the World Trade Organisation to levy additional customs duties on American products.