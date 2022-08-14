More U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

The delegation of American lawmakers will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues

AP TAIPEI, Taiwan
August 14, 2022 17:43 IST

Delegation of American lawmakers in Taiwan on August 14, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@MOFA_Taiwan

A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Ms. Pelosi’s visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.

The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is in Taiwan on Sunday and Monday as part of a visit to Asia, the American Institute in Taiwan said.

They will meet senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade, investment and other issues.

A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a U.S. government plane landing about 7.00 p.m. at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and objects to it having any official contact with foreign governments.

Taiwan
USA

