International

More Tiananmen massacre memorials removed in Hong Kong

University students light candles at the site after the ‘Goddess of Democracy’ statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, was removed from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, on December 24.   | Photo Credit: AP

Universities in Hong Kong are removing memorials to the bloody suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centred on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong early Friday morning took down the “Goddess of Democracy,” a statue based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before the crackdown in which hundreds, if not thousands, of people were killed.

Explainer: Why did Hong Kong remove a Tiananmen memorial?

The removal of the monuments testifies to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to erase the bloody events from the public consciousness. It also comes as the party snuffs out democratic challenges in Hong Kong to its rule.

On Thursday, a monument at the University of Hong Kong was dismantled, wiping out one of the city’s last remaining places of public commemoration of the crackdown.

The government has never provided a figure on casualties and the pro-democracy movement remains a taboo topic in mainland China. Hong Kong and Macao, the two semi-autonomous territories, were the only places on Chinese soil where commemorations of the crackdown were allowed until authorities banned annual candlelight vigils for two consecutive years.

Also read | Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil organiser disbands

In a statement, Chinese University confirmed the removal of the statue and said it had never authorised its display and that no organisation has claimed responsibility for its maintenance and management.

Separately, Lingnan University also removed a bas relief memorial wall display dedicated to the memory of the June 4 movement.

The university’s decision was predicated on the “overall protection of the university community after a recent assessment,” government-run Hong Kong Radio Television reported.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 6:11:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/more-tiananmen-massacre-memorials-removed-in-hong-kong/article38029277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY