GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More than 66,000 Cubans evacuated over flooding fears

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis since the 1990s, marked by shortages of medicines and fuel, frequent power cuts and a wave of migration unprecedented since the 1959 Castro revolution.

Published - November 04, 2024 05:37 am IST - Havana

AFP
A truck crosses an flooded river near the town of Imias in Guantanamo Province, Cuba, on October 30, 2024, more than a week after the passage of Hurricane Oscar.

A truck crosses an flooded river near the town of Imias in Guantanamo Province, Cuba, on October 30, 2024, more than a week after the passage of Hurricane Oscar. | Photo Credit: AFP

More than 66,000 people have been evacuated in Cuba's easternmost province Guantanamo, ahead of heavy rains that threaten a region already badly hit by Hurricane Oscar, local television announced on Sunday.

The majority of evacuees are in the municipalities San Antonio del Sur and Imias, where Oscar caused historic flooding and killed eight people a fortnight ago, according to the TV station.

Cuba's Meteorological Institute warned on Sunday of "showers, rains and thunderstorms towards the eastern end" of the country. In addition, an area of low pressure south of Jamaica was also being monitored, it added.

"We are constantly monitoring the meteorological situation over Cuba and its possible evolution," wrote Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on X.

Oscar, a Category 1 hurricane that hit Cuba on October 20, left Guantanamo with saturated soils and draining reservoirs, increasing the risk of flooding in several municipalities in the province.

According to official figures, more than 12,000 homes, as well as roads and almost 20,000 hectares of crops -- mainly coffee -- were damaged by the storm.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis since the 1990s, marked by shortages of medicines and fuel, frequent power cuts and a wave of migration unprecedented since the 1959 Castro revolution.

Published - November 04, 2024 05:37 am IST

Related Topics

World / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.