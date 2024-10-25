ADVERTISEMENT

More than 40 dogs killed in fire at rescue group’s kennels in New York

Published - October 25, 2024 11:07 am IST - CANTON (New York)

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and was under investigation by St. Lawrence County officials.

AP

This picture made available by Canton Fire Department FaceBook, shows a building on fire in Canton on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. More than 40 dogs were killed Thursday when a fire swept through a rescue organization’s shelter in northern New York. | Photo Credit: AP

More than 40 dogs were killed Thursday (October 24, 2024) when a fire swept through a rescue organization's kennels in northern New York, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire at the No Dogs Left Behind building at the Maple Ridge Kennels in Canton was reported at about 1 a.m. by a person who saw the flames while passing by the property, fire officials said. Flames overran the structure and killed the animals before firefighters could save them, the Canton Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

No Dogs Left Behind said its members were heartbroken.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each dog was a member of our family,” the group said in a social media post. “Tragically, they are victims once again. We have no words to express our grief.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and was under investigation by St. Lawrence County officials. No firefighters or other people were injured, authorities said.

The house-like building included kennels inside with a play area outside. No Dogs Left Behind has video on its website showing dogs also running around grassy fields with paths on the large property.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

fire / death / animal

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US