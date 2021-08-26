More than 210 people killed in attacks in Ethiopia

The attack forced women and children to flee to neighbouring areas, and sparked a wave of revenge killings

More than 210 people were killed over several days of ethnic violence in Ethiopia’s tense Oromia region last week, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Thursday.

The state-affiliated but independent commission said witnesses described gunmen affiliated with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a rebel group, arriving on August 18 after security forces withdrew from Gida-Kirimu in the western region.

“The area’s residents and others said more than 150 people were killed by the gunmen,” the EHRC said.

The attack forced women and children to flee to neighbouring areas, and sparked a wave of revenge killings.

“In subsequent days, some residents carried out ethnic based reprisal attacks, killing more than 60 people” and triggering a further exodus of civilians fleeing the violence, the commission said.

The panel called for “immediate action” to prevent the instability from spreading further and an investigation into why security forces withdrew from the troubled area.