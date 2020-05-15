International

More than 12,500 care home deaths linked to virus in U.K.

NHS workers participating in a national ‘Clap for carers’ in London on Thursday.

NHS workers participating in a national ‘Clap for carers’ in London on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Britain has the second highest death toll after the U.S.

More than 12,500 deaths of care home residents in Britain were linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to figures released on Friday, heaping further pressure on the government over its handling of the pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 12,526 care home residents in England and Wales had died from the virus in March and April, with nearly three-quarters occurring within homes and the rest in hospitals. However, the ONS suggested the actual death toll of care home residents could be far higher, noting it had recorded 23,136 more fatalities in the first four months of the year than in the same period in 2019.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said on Thursday that “the vast majority” of care homes had seen no virus cases and that the rate of deaths in them was less than in neighbouring European countries.

The ONS and regional U.K. health bodies reported earlier this week they had registered 36,473 deaths from or mentioning the virus up until May 1 — a tally second only to the U.S. The figures also indicated that Britain’s excess mortality, which experts have said is the truest indicator of the virus’ impact, was close to 50,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has been criticised for its response to the outbreak, particularly in relation to care homes, with accusations they have been abandoned during the pandemic.

Opposition parties and whistleblowers in the care sector have said hospitals allowed patients to be discharged from hospital into homes without adequate testing to determine if they had the virus.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:48:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/more-than-12500-care-home-deaths-linked-to-virus-in-uk/article31596182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY