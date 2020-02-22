More than 10,000 killed or wounded in 2019: UN

More than 10,000 civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan’s war last year, the UN announced on Saturday. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), 3,404 civilians were killed and 6,989 were injured in 2019.
While the number was down 5% from 2018, it was nonetheless the sixth year straight that the war caused more than 10,000 casualties, UNAMA said.
The 5% drop in casualties was attributed to the decrease in activity by the local Islamic State affiliate in eastern Afghanistan, which was largely wiped out last year.
The UNAMA report said there had been significant fluctuations in violence throughout 2019, coinciding with gains and setbacks made during U.S.-Taliban negotiations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.