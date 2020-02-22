International

More than 10,000 killed or wounded in 2019: UN

More than 10,000 civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan’s war last year, the UN announced on Saturday. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), 3,404 civilians were killed and 6,989 were injured in 2019.

While the number was down 5% from 2018, it was nonetheless the sixth year straight that the war caused more than 10,000 casualties, UNAMA said.

The 5% drop in casualties was attributed to the decrease in activity by the local Islamic State affiliate in eastern Afghanistan, which was largely wiped out last year.

The UNAMA report said there had been significant fluctuations in violence throughout 2019, coinciding with gains and setbacks made during U.S.-Taliban negotiations.

