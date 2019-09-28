International

More than 100 dolphins found dead on island beach off West Africa

In this image made from video provided by Elton Neves and taken on Sept. 24, 2019, dead dolphins are seen on a beach on Boa Vista Island, Cape Verde.

In this image made from video provided by Elton Neves and taken on Sept. 24, 2019, dead dolphins are seen on a beach on Boa Vista Island, Cape Verde.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Officials, residents and tourists managed to drag some of them back out to sea, but many returned.

Authorities in the Cape Verde islands off West Africa are waiting for experts from Spain to help determine why more than 100 dolphins died on a local beach.

Local media report that around 200 melon-headed dolphins were found on a beach on Boa Vista island on September 24. Officials, residents and tourists managed to drag some of them back out to sea, but many returned. Bulldozers buried 136 dead dolphins.

BIOS Cape Verde, a volunteer environmental association in the former Portuguese colony, said on its Facebook page that it took samples from 50 dolphins and four others were placed in deep freeze by the local council.

The group said veterinarians from the University of Las Palmas in Spain’s Canary Islands are due in the coming days to perform tests.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
death
flora and fauna
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2019 8:53:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/more-than-100-dolphins-die-on-island-beach-off-west-africa/article29538118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY