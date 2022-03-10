More than 1 million children fled Ukraine since start of Russian invasion -UNICEF

A family who was evacuated from areas around the Ukrainian capital, with two babies after arriving at a triage point in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 10, 2022 03:45 IST

At least 37 children had been killed and 50 injured, Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

More than 1 million children have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in the less than two weeks since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, the head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday.

Russell said that she was "horrified" by the reported attack on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, where officials said a Russian air strike buried patients under rubble despite an agreed ceasefire.

"This attack, if confirmed, underscores the horrific toll this war is exacting on Ukraine’s children and families," Russell said.

The bombing, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called an "atrocity," took place despite an agreed ceasefire to enable thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape.

Mariupol city council said the hospital had been hit several times by an air strike, causing "colossal" destruction. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets."

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24. Moscow calls its action a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbor and dislodge leaders it calls "neo-Nazis."

Most of those who fled are women and children, as able-bodied men have been ordered by the Kyiv government to stay home to fight.