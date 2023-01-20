ADVERTISEMENT

More bodies found in Tibet avalanche, death toll rises to 20

January 20, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - Beijing

Tons of snow and ice collapsed onto the mouth of the tunnel on Tuesday evening, trapping drivers in their vehicles.

AP

A Google Maps image shows Nyingchi in Tibet’s southwest.

More bodies were found on Friday following an avalanche that buried vehicles outside a highway tunnel in Tibet, raising the death toll to 20 with eight people still missing.

Images from the scene at the exit of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibet's southwest with an outlying county showed about half a dozen backhoes digging through deep snow. Reports said around 1,000 rescuers had joined the effort.

Many of the people were headed home for China's Lunar New Year holiday that starts on Sunday.

Nyingchi lies at an elevation of nearly 10,000 feet, about five hours drive from the regional capital Lhasa along a highway that opened in 2018.

