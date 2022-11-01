Morbi bridge collapse | President Xi expresses 'shock' in his condolence messages to President Murmu, PM Modi

PTI Beijing
November 01, 2022 18:02 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua via AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent condolence messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was shocked to learn about the deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi city that claimed at least 140 lives.

In his message, President Xi said he was shocked to learn of the deadly collapse, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended deep condolences over the deaths and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured,” it added.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent a condolence message to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar over the bridge collapse.

Mr. Wang extended deep condolences over the deaths and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured. 

The more than a-century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening.

At least 140 people have been killed in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and 170 others rescued.

Several world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, on October 31 extended their condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the tragic bridge collapse.

