Moon warns of sliding back into a state of crisis

South Korean President Moon Jae-in. File | Photo Credit: AFP
AFP Seoul 10 February 2022 22:23 IST
Updated: 10 February 2022 22:23 IST

South Korea’s leader warned on Thursday the peninsula could slide back into a “state of crisis” if Pyongyang follows through on threats to resume testing long-range missiles.

President Moon Jae-in said that any move by North Korea to restart long-range missile tests would wipe out years of effort and peace talks.

“If North Korea’s series of missile launches goes as far as scrapping a moratorium on long-range missile tests, the Korean Peninsula may instantly fall back into the state of crisis we faced five years ago,” he said.

