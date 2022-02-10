International

Moon warns of sliding back into a state of crisis

South Korean President Moon Jae-in. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

South Korea’s leader warned on Thursday the peninsula could slide back into a “state of crisis” if Pyongyang follows through on threats to resume testing long-range missiles.

President Moon Jae-in said that any move by North Korea to restart long-range missile tests would wipe out years of effort and peace talks.

“If North Korea’s series of missile launches goes as far as scrapping a moratorium on long-range missile tests, the Korean Peninsula may instantly fall back into the state of crisis we faced five years ago,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 10:23:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/moon-warns-of-sliding-back-into-a-state-of-crisis/article38409214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY