Months after bowing out of the presidential race, Nikki Haley says she would vote for Donald Trump

Nikki Haley said on May 22 that she would vote for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.

“I will be voting for Trump," Ms. Haley, Trump's former U.N. ambassador, said during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

But she also made it clear that she feels Mr. Trump has to work to win over voters who supported her during her primary campaign and continue to cast votes for her in ongoing primary contests.

“Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech,” Ms. Haley added. "Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that.”

Haley shuttered her bid for the GOP nomination two months ago but did not immediately endorse Mr. Trump. Both candidates were sharply critical of each other during the primary.

