Montenegro expels six Russian diplomats amid probe into alleged spying, Kremlin shuts consulate

Moscow retaliated by closing its consulate in Montenegro ‘indefinitely’, Russia’s embassy in the small Balkan nation said in a statement

AFP Podgorica, Montenegro
September 30, 2022 13:26 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Montenegro ordered the expulsion of six Russian diplomats on September 29 amid a major investigation into alleged spying, prompting Moscow to shutter its consulate in the Balkan nation.

The six, who worked for the Russian embassy in Podgorica, were declared persona non grata due to “activities that are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”, the foreign ministry tweeted.

Moscow retaliated by closing its consulate in Montenegro “indefinitely”, Russia’s embassy in the small Balkan nation said in a statement.

“In relation with hostile actions by Montenegrin authorities towards the Russian embassy in Montenegro, working of consular department in Podgorica is closed indefinitely,” Russia’s embassy in Podgorica said.

Earlier, Montenegro launched an investigation into an unspecified number of people suspected of espionage, state prosecutors said while local media reported a link to Russian spying.

Police searched several people’s homes alongside other locations.

Individuals are suspected of “creating a criminal organisation and espionage”, according to Vukas Radonjic, spokesperson of Montenegro’s State Prosecutor’s Office.

There were no arrests, he added.

The country’s outgoing prime minister Dritan Abazovic said the operation was undertaken alongside Montenegro’s international partners in order to “preserve national interests”.

Mr. Abazovic told reporters he hoped it would diminish “malign influences” in Montenegro.

Local media reported that police detained six Russian diplomats and up to 30 Russian citizens with temporary residency permits, alongside two Montenegrin citizens, on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence.

Mr. Abazovic recently visited the United States, where he spoke of the “economic and political” influence wielded by Russia and China in his country.

Despite nurturing historical ties with Moscow, relations between Montenegro and Russia cooled down after the Balkan nation joined NATO in 2017, and adopted Western sanctions against the Kremlin following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

