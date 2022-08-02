World

Monsoon rains, floods kill 140 more in Pakistan in a week

People and vehicles move around a flooded market in Charsadda, Pakistan on July 30, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from social media video. | Photo Credit: Reuters
AP Islamabad August 02, 2022 06:45 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 03:02 IST

Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 140 more people in Pakistan's flood-affected areas over the past week, officials said Monday.

The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.

Also read: Pakistani army helicopter feared crashed after losing contact with ATC

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of marooned people, including women and children, from the southwestern Baluchistan province, in the northwest and elsewhere since last week, when the government deployed helicopters to expand ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deluges have completely destroyed or damaged nearly 37,000 homes in the flood-hit areas since June 14, according to a report released by the National Disaster and Management Authority.

Authorities are delivering food and other necessary items to flood victims across the country.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited flood-affected areas in Baluchistan and promised in a televised speech financial support to those who lost their homes in the floods.

More rains are expected this week in Pakistan, where the monsoon season runs from July through September.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Pakistan
rains
flood
Read more...