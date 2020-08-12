International

Monsoon rain kills 58 in Pakistan

Three days of heavy monsoon rain that triggered flash floods killed at least 58 people in various parts of Pakistan. Troops with boats were rushed on Sunday to evacuate people from flood-affected districts in the country’s southern Sindh and southwestern Baluchistan provinces.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, 19 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 12 in southern Sindh province, eight in Punjab province and 10 in the country’s scenic northern Gligit Baltistan region in the past three days.

Rain also partially damaged about 100 homes.

