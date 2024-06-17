GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mongolia Opposition politician killed during election campaign

Mongolian Opposition politician beaten to death ahead of parliamentary elections, sparking concerns over declining rule of law

Updated - June 17, 2024 11:26 am IST

Published - June 17, 2024 08:08 am IST - Ulaanbaatar

AFP

A Mongolian Opposition politician was beaten to death, his party said on June 16, ahead of parliamentary elections due this month.

The victim was a member of the Democratic Party (DP) and a governor of Sant Sum in central Mongolia, his party said in a statement.

The man was killed on June 15, the party said.

Local media named the man as B. Bayanmunkh, while a statement by his party identified him as “BB”.

The DP said it was saddened that “a star of democracy... has lost his life at the hands of others”.

“At around 10:00 p.m... B was killed by others during a meeting of five members of the MPP in the first round of parliamentary elections,” a party statement read, referring to the acronym of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party.

Mongolia, which is three times the size of France but has a population of 3.5 million, is due to hold parliamentary elections on June 28.

Violence during election campaigns is rare in the democratic country sandwiched between China and Russia, with all shades of the political spectrum represented in media and confrontational debate commonplace.

But critics say the country is experiencing a declining rule of law and a government seeking to curb criticism of its record on corruption.

“This election is going on under all possible pressures, such as heavy government pressure and spying,” the DP statement added.

Related Topics

Mongolia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.