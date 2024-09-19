Modi U.S. visit: Foreign Secretary outlines PM’s schedule; gives no confirmation on Trump meeting

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday (September 19, 2024) briefed the media on Prime Minister Nardendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the U.S.

Mr. Modi will be in the U.S. from September 21-23.

Mr. Misri said that the Prime Minister will fly directly to Wilmington, Delaware for the Quad summit before heading to New York for the U.N. Summit of the Future. Mr. Modi will also address the diaspora, conduct meetings with tech CEOs and bilateral talks with various leaders.

On Republican candidate Donald Trump’s announcement that Mr. Modi will meet him, Mr. Misri did not give any confirmation. He saids they are trying to fix a number of meetings in the U.S. and will give an update once they are confirmed.