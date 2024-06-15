ADVERTISEMENT

Modi, Japanese PM Kishida agree to advance infrastructure, cultural ties at G7 Summit

Updated - June 15, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 03:29 pm IST - Bari

Prime Minister Modi emphasizes importance of strong India-Japan ties for Indo-Pacific peace and prosperity during G7 Summit

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Apulia on June 14. | Photo Credit: ANI

Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said as he met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Italy where the two leaders expressed a wish to advance bilateral ties across various sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister, who was on a day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy on June 14 to address the Outreach session on day two of the three-day G7 Summit, met Mr. Kishida after addressing the multilateral gathering on the topic of Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean.

“Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Mr. Modi said in a social media statement following his talks with Mr. Kishida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: G7 Summit 2024 | Highlights of PM Modi’s meetings with world leaders

His comments came amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our nations look forward to working together in defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy and digital technology. We also wish to advance ties in infrastructure and cultural linkages,” he said.

In a readout of the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Prime Minister thanked the Japanese counterpart for his congratulatory wishes on his re-election and affirmed that bilateral ties will continue to receive priority in his third term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar signals ‘business as usual’ for foreign policy

“The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the relationship. They discussed ways to deepen cooperation further, adding new and emerging areas, and strengthening B2B and P2P cooperation,” reads the MEA statement.

India and Japan are collaborating on several important areas including the landmark Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project that will usher in the next stage in mobility in India, the targeted 5 trillion yen worth of Japanese investment in India in 2022-2027 period, and India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership aimed at transformation of our manufacturing cooperation. The meeting between the two Prime Ministers provided an opportunity to review some of these ongoing works of cooperation,” it noted.

A ‘fab’ way to conduct India-Japan tech diplomacy

The two leaders concluded their talks by stating that they looked forward to continuing their discussion at the next India-Japan annual summit.

The India-Japan bilateral came towards the end of the Prime Minister’s visit, following a series of discussions with the leaders of France, the U.K,, Ukraine, the U.S., Italy and Germany.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US