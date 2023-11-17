Moderate earthquake shakes eastern Myanmar and is felt in northern Thailand

November 17, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - BANGKOK

A moderate earthquake shook eastern Myanmar on Friday morning.

The 5.7 magnitude quake was centered about 76 kilometres (47 miles) southwest of the town of Keng Tung in Shan state, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 10 kilometres (6 miles) deep.

No details on any potential damage were immediately available.

The area is near the borders of China, Laos and Thailand.

Shaking was felt in Chiang Mai, Thailand's second-largest city and a popular tourist destination.

Myanmar is lined with seismic faults and earthquakes are common.

