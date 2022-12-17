Moderate earthquake hits U.S. oil region in west Texas

December 17, 2022 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - WASHINGTON

A much smaller tremor of magnitude 3.3 followed three minutes after the first shake, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

AFP

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck an oil-producing region of west Texas on Friday, rattling structures but causing no apparent damage, U.S. authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earthquake hit at 5:35 pm local time (2335 GMT) 22 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Midland at a depth of about eight kilometres, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A much smaller tremor of magnitude 3.3 followed three minutes after the first shake, the USGS said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This would be the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state history!" the Midland office of the National Weather Service tweeted.

While moderate, the earthquake was felt over a large area, from as far north as Lubbock, near the Texas Panhandle, to Odessa, 20 miles southwest of Midland, tweeted Jacob Riley, meteorologist at television station KLBK in Lubbock.

Friday's quake came exactly a month after another, slightly less strong, earthquake hit the Pecos area of west Texas, just south of the New Mexico border. It caused no damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA / earthquake

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US