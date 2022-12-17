  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Top five young players of Qatar 2022

Moderate earthquake hits U.S. oil region in west Texas

A much smaller tremor of magnitude 3.3 followed three minutes after the first shake, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

December 17, 2022 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - WASHINGTON

AFP

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck an oil-producing region of west Texas on Friday, rattling structures but causing no apparent damage, U.S. authorities said.

The earthquake hit at 5:35 pm local time (2335 GMT) 22 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Midland at a depth of about eight kilometres, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A much smaller tremor of magnitude 3.3 followed three minutes after the first shake, the USGS said.

"This would be the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state history!" the Midland office of the National Weather Service tweeted.

While moderate, the earthquake was felt over a large area, from as far north as Lubbock, near the Texas Panhandle, to Odessa, 20 miles southwest of Midland, tweeted Jacob Riley, meteorologist at television station KLBK in Lubbock.

Friday's quake came exactly a month after another, slightly less strong, earthquake hit the Pecos area of west Texas, just south of the New Mexico border. It caused no damage.

Related Topics

USA / earthquake

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.