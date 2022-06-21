Mob storms yoga day event in Maldives

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih termed it a matter of ‘serious concern’.

A screenshot of a video tweet showing a mob storming the Maldives national football stadium and attacking participants at the ‘Yoga Day’ event organised by the Indian High Commission and the Maldivian government. | Photo Credit: @MajorPoonia/twitter

An angry mob on Tuesday stormed the Maldives national football stadium and attacked participants at the ‘Yoga Day’ event organised by the Indian High Commission and the Maldivian government.

The country’s police force soon arrived and tackled the mob, allowing the event to resume, Male-based officials said. Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih termed it a matter of “serious concern”. Soon after the incident, he said in a tweet: “An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law.”

Video footage of the incident captured by Maldivian media showed angry men, carrying poles and flags, raging towards participants seated on the ground on yoga mats, and trying to attack them.

In a tweet later on Tuesday, the Maldives police sought citizens’ assistance, by way of any evidence or information pertaining to the incident. Prior to the event, authorities noticed messages on social media deriding the ‘Yoga Day’ event. The messages claimed yoga was a Hindu mode of worship, urging people of the Islamic country to stay away from the practice.

Around 150 people, including many Maldivian citizens, diplomats, senior government officials were present at the venue Tuesday morning, according to sources in Male. No one was seriously hurt in the attacks by the mobs, they said.

The ruling The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) “unequivocally condemned” the “violent attack”. “These types of egregious and violent acts have no place in a peaceful democratic society such as ours,” the party said in a statement, which noted that the Maldives has been marking ‘World Yoga Day’ since 2015.

The attack on participants at Tuesday’s event comes amid a persisting ‘India Out’ campaign in the Maldives, led by former President Abdulla Yameen and his supporters.