Mob kills Malian Police Commissioner accused of abuses

A Malian Police Commissioner was killed on Thursday by a mob that accused him of links with bandits, the Security Ministry said.

Protesters besieged a police station in the central town of Niono, accusing the Police Commissioner, Issiaka Tounkara, of abuses.

“A horde of people armed with projectiles of all kinds ransacked the station and attacked the staff,” the Ministry's statement said.

As police withdrew, Tounkara was “caught and killed by protesters”, it added.

A protester died and a number of people on both sides were injured.

“Since his appointment, there have been more motorcycle thefts, robberies and looting,” protester Issiaka Sanogo alleged.

The incident came as the U.N. mission in Mali, Minusma, said in a statement it was greatly concerned by a resurgence of violence since Wednesday evening in areas of Timbuktu in northern Mali.

Two girls travelling in a car were killed by gunfire in the town on Thursday, amid ongoing inter-communal tensions, a source close to the local government said.