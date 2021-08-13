Mob attacks Indian businesses in Congo amid furore over student's death

African diplomats have complained in the past about racism against their citizens living in India

A mob attacked Indian businesses and vehicles in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on August 12. The police said that this is a part of the ongoing fall out from a Congolese student's death in Indian police custody last week.

Joël Malu, a Congolese student in Bengaluru was arrested in Bangalore on Aug 1 on suspicion of drug possession. Indian police said that he complained of chest pain and was transferred to a hospital, where he died. Malu’s death sparked clashes between protesters and baton-wielding officers in Bengaluru the following day.

Congo's police said the mob on August 12 looted Indian shops and warehouses, set a car on fire and stoned three other vehicles in Kinshasa's Limete neighbourhood in response to a false rumour that a second Congolese national had died in India.

"Uncivilized people, mainly young people, have been looting stores and warehouses owned by Indian nationals," said Kinshasa Police Commissioner Sylvano Kasongo.

Police arrested three people and recovered 40 bales of stolen clothing, Mr. Kasongo said. The statement did not mention any injuries.