Mnuchin says main progress on U.S.-China trade to be at Trump-Xi summit

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he would discuss trade issues with People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, but said the main progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute would take place later this month at a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr. Mnuchin said he did not have specific goals for the meeting with Mr. Yi Gang expected on Sunday. The two finance leaders would discuss economic and finance issues as part of their normal G20 interactions and also discuss trade issues.

“This is not a negotiating meeting” Mr. Mnuchin said.

