Mnangagwa vows to ‘flush out’ critics

Harare

05 August 2020 05:02 IST

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday warned he would “flush out” opponents as rights groups reported dozens of activists had been arrested in a crackdown on dissent.

Mr. Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime ruler Robert Mugabe after a coup in November 2017, said his administration was facing “many hurdles and attacks” including “divisive politics of some opposition elements”.

“The bad apples who have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out,” he warned. “We will overcome attempts at destabilisation of our society by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors.”

