International

Mississippi Senate votes 37-14 to remove Confederate symbol from state flag

The bill, which the House of Representatives had passed with a 91-23 majority vote earlier in the day, calls for a nine-member commission that would design a new flag that does not use the Confederate standard and does include the phrase “In God, We Trust.”

The bill, which the House of Representatives had passed with a 91-23 majority vote earlier in the day, calls for a nine-member commission that would design a new flag that does not use the Confederate standard and does include the phrase “In God, We Trust.”   | Photo Credit: AP

Democratic senator John Horhn said changing the flag would not solve the effects of the country’s racist past

Lawmakers in the Mississippi Senate voted 37-14 Sunday to remove the Confederate battle standard — often seen as a symbol of the United States’ dark racial legacy — from the state flag.

Democratic senator John Horhn said changing the flag would not solve the effects of the country’s racist past.

“It is a big step, however, in the journey we are on to recognize everybody’s God-given humanity and self-worth,” he said.

The bill, which the House of Representatives had passed with a 91-23 majority vote earlier in the day, calls for a nine-member commission that would design a new flag that does not use the Confederate standard and does include the phrase “In God, We Trust.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 5:02:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/mississippi-senate-votes-37-14-to-remove-confederate-symbol-from-state-flag/article31942434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY