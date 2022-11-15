Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks

November 15, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

Reports claim that air raid sirens were sounding in all regions of the capital

AFP

Windows of an apartment building are illuminated during a blackout in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 14, 2022. Two residential buildings in the Ukraine capital were hit by missiles on November 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian officials blamed Russia Tuesday for a missile attack on the capital Kyiv, saying residential buildings were hit as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.

Also read: Need to resolve Ukraine conflict through diplomacy: PM Modi at G-20 Summit

“Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defence systems. Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes. More details later,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a statement online that the missiles had been fired by Russian forces.

He distributed footage of the apparent scene of the attacks, with a blaze emerging from a Soviet-era, five-story residential building.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

“The danger has not passed. Stay in shelters,” he added.

The Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was a response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the G20, during which he called on leaders to pressure the Kremlin to end its invasion.

“Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Mr. Yermak said.

Russian forces have in recent weeks been targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine and has launched barrages of missiles and sent swarms of drones on the capital.

Kyiv was last targeted by Russian forces nearly one month ago on October 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US