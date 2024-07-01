ADVERTISEMENT

Missile fragments hit apartment building in Kyiv suburb, damage balconies

Published - July 01, 2024 04:05 am IST - Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two female residents were being treated for severe stress at the site in the city's Obolon district.

Reuters

Missile fragments fell on a northern suburb of Kyiv on Sunday, damaging balconies on a multi-storey apartment building, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two female residents were being treated for severe stress at the site in the city's Obolon district.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said missile fragments had struck the building and sparked a fire.

A picture posted on the administration's Telegram channel showed a balcony ablaze at least six floors from the ground. At least two other balconies were blackened.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Klitschko said the fire had been brought under control. Balconies were damaged on two floors and another could still sustain damage. Emergency crews were at the site and conducting checks to all apartments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US